TVS Motor Company launches 7 new products in Ghana

TVS Motor Company, a leading manufacturer of two- and three-wheelers has launched 7 new products in Ghana, Africa. It has introduced the Bebek – TVS Neo NX, three variants of the TVS HLX series (TVS HLX 125, TVS HLX 150 & TVS HLX 150X), the TVS Apache 180, and the TVS King three-wheeler series.

The company says it aims to expand its reach and explore new opportunities and avenues for growth in the region. TVS Motor Company ranks amongst the top 5 two-wheeler companies in the world with a presence in over 80 countries across Africa, South East Asia, the Indian sub-continent, Latin America and the Middle East.

Rahul Nayak, VP – International Business, TVS Motor Company said, “We take pride in our diverse and robust product portfolio that encompasses Bebeks, motorcycles, and three-wheelers, catering to the needs of customers seeking daily and last-mile connectivity in Ghana. Our products are engineered specifically to cater to the demands of the African market while delivering superior quality and reliability.”

Dev Bulani, MD, Arash Motors said, “We are excited to partner with TVS Motor Company and bring a range of mobility solutions to Ghana that addresses specific requirements of varied customers.”