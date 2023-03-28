TotalEnergies partners VehicleCare and Automovill to expand its aftermarket coverage

TotalEnergies Marketing India (TEMIPL) has partnered with two Online to Offline (O2O) automobile service aggregators – VehicleCare and Automovil – to enhance its customer touchpoints across multiple channels.

The company says with 59 percent internet penetration in urban India, consumers are increasingly looking for transparent, convenient, high-quality services at their doorstep. VehicleCare and Automovill both provide one-stop automobile services to vehicle owners – through a few clicks on their mobile and desktop applications. The strategic partnerships will allow TotalEnergies’ automotive lubricants to reach customers at over 750 car servicing workshops across the country by end-2023.

Olivier Sabrie, Chairman and MD, TEMIPL said, “TotalEnergies has been at the forefront of driving digital innovation to offer greater value to our customers. Collaborating with Automovill and VehicleCare is in line with our focus to deliver quality lubricants through our partner workshops, directly to consumers. The O2O channel will provide more drive-ins to our partner workshops and convenient service to our customers.”

Mridu Mahendra Das, CEO, Automovill said, “Automovill is excited for aligning itself with TotalEnergies O2O vision. Team Automovill is aggressively working on democratising the aftersales service ecosystem in India through aggregating as well as onboarding workshop in its network.”

Arvind Verma, CEO, VehicleCare said, “With this new alliance, we look forward to providing our customers with unique digital experience along with quality products to enhance their vehicle life cycle in the most efficient and tech-enabled way.”

At present, TEMIPL’s portfolio of services and products across India includes lubricants for automotive and industrial applications, LPG for domestic and commercial applications, and specialty applications products. Latest new service offerings include car care products and Wash services.