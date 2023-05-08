Tata Tech, IIT Hyderabad to work on Software Defined Vehicles and ADAS solutions

Tata Technologies, a leading engineering and product development digital services company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TiHAN IIT Hyderabad, to collaborate in the areas of Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The partners say as automotive companies strive to develop SDVs with autonomous technologies, they look for innovative solutions and accelerators that help them reduce technology incubation time and cost. Tata Technologies and TiHAN will collaborate towards solutions that address these specific challenges being faced by companies in developing SDVs that incorporate the latest technologies. The collaboration will specifically focus on

Development of platform/s and Proofs of Concept (POC) that optimize product development timelines.

Enabling upskilling and hands-on training for Tata Technologies engineers at TiHAN in new technology areas.

Warren Harris, MD, and CEO of Tata Technologies said, “We believe that automotive companies rely on Tata Technologies to address their product development challenges and enable them to conceptualise, develop and realise better products that are safer, cleaner, and connected. Through this collaboration with TiHAN, IIT Hyderabad, we aim to collaborate and support innovations in the area of SDVs and associated technologies that help automotive manufacturers develop and manufacture great products.”

Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad emphasised the potential for significant innovation in the automotive industry that can result from this collaboration. He highlighted the TiHAN Testbed, a state-of-the-art facility, and the first-of-its-kind in the nation, which is a dedicated facility for testing and validating a wide range of use cases of autonomous vehicles. He expressed his confidence that this collaboration will propel the progress of innovative solutions for autonomous navigation with potential global impact.

Sriram Lakshminarayanan, President & CTO, Tata Technologies said, “We can leverage our collective expertise and resources to explore use cases for SDV by adopting modern System on Chips (SoCs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Over the Air (OTA) frameworks, and connected technologies within the realm of Software Defined Vehicles.”

Prof P Rajalakshmi, Project Director, Dept. of Electrical Engineering at IIT Hyderabad stated, “TiHAN at IITH has been established to focus on the research and development of autonomous and intelligent navigation systems. We believe that the collaboration with Tata Technologies is set to create valuable collaborative research focusing on innovative smart mobility solutions such as ADAS and SDVs.”