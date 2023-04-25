Tata Motors granted 71 of 158 patents filed in FY2023

Tata Motors, one of India’s leading manufacturers of commercial and personal vehicles has announced that in FY2023, it filed a record 158 patents and 79 designs.

This it says is part of its accelerated drive towards engineering excellence and innovation by filing an extensive number of IPR’s. These filings are claimed to be the highest cumulative number of patents filed in the country by an Indian OEM manufacturing commercial vehicles and passenger cars. The patents are spread across a broad spectrum of product as well as process innovations and developments across megatrends of CESS (connected, electrified, sustainable and safe) related technologies.

It also entails various vehicle systems like powertrain, body & trim, suspension, emission control amongst others. Tata Motors also received a grant of 71 patents during the fiscal.

Rajendra Petkar, CTO, Tata Motors said “Our focus is on developing cutting-edge technologies and state-of-the-art processes in the areas of new energy, zero-emissions, safety, performance, lower cost of ownership and digitalisation.”

The company says its R&D Centre has recently won several prestigious accolades and honours. These include: