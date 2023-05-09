scorecardresearch
Stephen Roy succeeds Martin Weissburg as President of Mack Trucks

Roy began his Volvo Group career in 1996 and currently holds the position of Head of Region North America.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Stephen Roy has been appointed as a new member of Volvo Group´s Executive Board and President of Mack Trucks. He succeeds Martin Weissburg, who is retiring after a long and successful career within the Volvo Group.

Roy began his Volvo Group career in 1996 and currently holds the position of Head of Region North America, Volvo Construction Equipment. Prior to his current role he has held many senior positions in the company, including within Mack Trucks and the Group’s North American truck organisation.

Weissburg has served as a member of the Volvo Group Executive Board for over a decade and has been leader of Volvo Financial Services, Volvo Construction Equipment and Mack Trucks. He will now join the Board of Nova Bus.

Roy will take on his new position as of June 1, 2023.

First published on: 09-05-2023 at 13:13 IST

Stock Market