Spinny opens experiential hub in Pune

Spinny, the full-stack used car buying and selling platform in India has launched Spinny Park, a one-of-its-kind experiential hub, at Post Wakad near Hinjewadi village, Pune. This is the second experiential hub after it opened its largest facility in Bengaluru last year. The concept aims to enhance car-buying experience for customers in the city, through its handpicked models collection and expansive, state-of-the-art space.

The new facility is spread across a total area spanning 3 acres and can board a huge assortment of cars, including over 500 Spinny Assured cars and Spinny Max pre-owned luxury cars, with an open space to explore, choose and test drive the cars.

The company says it has been catering home deliveries and doorstep inspections to nearby cities including Solapur, Aurangabad, and Ratnagiri to name a few. Since February 2020, the start of operations in Pune, Spinny facilitated over 25,000 car buying and selling transactions accounting for over 10 percent of Pune’s used car market share.

Niraj Singh, Founder and CEO, Spinny, commented, “Pune is an important and thriving market for us, and we are excited to elevate our customers’ experience in the city. As pioneers in providing a simple and delightful buying and selling experience in the used-car industry, we understand the need for a car for individuals and families, and what it means for them. Launching our second Spinny Park in the country speaks volumes about our commitment to offering a seamless consumer experience.”

“Spinny Park in Pune features an assortment of over 500+ handpicked cars. The sizable experiential hub is set amidst a scenic view, for customers to relax and test drive their favourite car,” added Singh.

At present, Spinny operates more than 57 car hubs across the country with a total parking capacity of over 12,000 cars. In Pune, Spinny was already operating 4 car hubs with a total parking capacity of over 800 cars at any given point. With the addition of Spinny Park Pune, the total capacity in the city will reach over 1300 cars.

L-R: Niraj Singh, Founder and CEO, Spinny with Indian Ace badminton player PV Sindhu at the launch of Spinny Park in Pune.

