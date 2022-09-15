Space tech can be a game-changer for auto industry: Pawan Goenka

By Swaraj Baggonkar

The domestic automotive industry can hugely benefit from the cutting-edge technology used in the country’s space programmes, provided the technology is made affordable, Pawan Goenka, chairman of INSPACe, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 62nd Annual Session of ACMA, Goenka, who is the former managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra, added that a technical workshop, involving the R&D teams of automotive companies and Isro scientists, will be held in Trivandrum soon.

“Isro has unmatched high-end expertise in composites and light-weighting, sensors, heat pipe and thermal management, microwave radars and collision avoidance, advance electronics and much more. Is there a possibility to spin off these technologies to the auto sector?” Goenka asked.

While automotive companies have tapped India’s talent pool to produce technologies that are used not just in India but in developed markets as well; many crucial technologies, which are also life-saving, are sourced from outside of the country.

Goenka highlighted the existence of several startups engaged in the space sector who could collaborate with the automotive companies for further and faster development of their innovations.

“The government opened up the space sector to the private industry just two years ago. One of the primary roles for me is to enable private enterprises to succeed in space and, at the same time, regulate the activities. The space sector now has more than 100 startups and at least a dozen of them are on the verge of achieving technological breakthroughs,” Goenka added.

“Space industry is technologically very complex, yet these startups, headed by individuals aged around 27 years, are causing technological disruption. The government is hoping that these startups will become the foundation to take the $8-billion industry to $40 billion in 8-10 years, Goenka added.