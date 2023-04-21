Rapido installs seatbelts in autorickshaws in Bengaluru as part of its safety campaign

Rapido Auto, a leading auto-tech aggregator is introducing a nationwide safety campaign, #RapidoSafetyFirst, which aims to increase awareness about the importance of road safety.

As part of its campaign, Rapido is equipping auto-rickshaws in Bengaluru with seatbelts to reduce the risk of accidents, fatalities and injuries during sudden stops or collisions. The company has also ensured rider safety by implementing a four-step background verification process for its rider partners. In addition, it uses a unique information-masking feature to protect the privacy and identity of female riders. Rapido also offers live ride tracking with access to granular latitudinal and longitudinal data and 24×7 on-ground support for shared rides.

Pavan Guntupalli, Co-Founder, Rapido Auto said, “Being a responsible service provider, we truly believe that road safety is an important concern today, so running an awareness campaign to taking strict training sessions for captains is part of our policy from day one. The #RapidoSafetyFirst campaign covers seatbelts and 360-degree solutions for customer data and safety. The Rapido app’s safety features ensure passengers feel safe, secure and well-protected throughout their ride. Since road accidents in India have startling statistics, Rapido’s initiative seeks to reduce fatalities and injuries.”

The company says it has implemented several safety measures to facilitate safe travel for riders and passengers. These include mandatory safety training for riders, regular vehicle maintenance checks and real-time tracking of rides to monitor safety compliance. Furthermore, all Rapido Captains must complete a Learning Module System and Training Exercise learning customer-appropriate behaviour, road safety training and operational training.

Furthermore, it has conducted safety awareness programs in collaboration with city traffic police departments across India. These initiatives involved CPR and basic life support training for their captains and a mime program to demonstrate the criticality of road safety at heavy traffic junctions in cities such as Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Vijayawada and Madurai.