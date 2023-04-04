Rajesh Mittal succeeds Wataru Nakano as President of Isuzu Motors India

Isuzu Motors India (IMI), the subsidiary of Isuzu Motors, Japan, has made key changes in its top management.

The company has announced Rajesh Mittal to succeed Wataru Nakano, as the President of Isuzu Motors India (IMI). He also becomes the first person of Indian origin who will be steering Isuzu Motors India.

In his new assignment, Nakano, will assume will take over the role as Head, Isuzu Vietnam Operations, from April 2023.

Mittal had joined the top management team as President of Isuzu Engineering Business Centre India (IEBCI) and as Deputy President at Isuzu Motors India (IMI) in February 2022. Since then, the company says he has focused on consolidating the business and steered key projects while fostering a culture of excellence and collaboration.

Yasuhito Kondo who was responsible for the Regional Management Office at Isuzu Motors, Japan, will take over as Deputy President, Isuzu Motors India. He will bring his global experience of 28 years in the areas of sales operations and business strategy to India. Kondo is expected to help accelerate Isuzu’s growth in the domestic and export markets.

In FY2023, SML Isuzu sold 9,136 commercial vehicles and 853 passenger vehicles in India. The management changes the company says is part of its business plan.