Pricol Inks enters strategic partnership with Candera: Will build next-generation driver display systems

Coimbatore-based automotive components manufacturer Pricol Ltd. has entered into a strategic alliance with human-machine interface (HMI) tool provider Candera. The partnership will allow Pricol to work on the next-generation connected driver information systems (DIS) for a wide range of vehicles.

As vehicles become smarter by the day and the landscape is shifting towards EVs, the need for a clear and concise interface between man and machine is more apparent. Pricol has been working towards adopting the next-generation technologies and systems like powerful multi-core processors, larger displays, CGI studio, ASPICE, AUTOSAR, ISO26262, and Over the Air (OTA) updated, vehicle tracking, remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance and more.

Pricol has years of expertise in making DIS and Sensors, Pumps and Allied Products, Telematics and Wiping Systems while Candera has a capable GUI software that works with both 2D and 3D elements.

Commenting on the alliance, Vikram Mohan, managing director, Pricol Limited said, “Pricol holds over 4 decades of expertise in DIS development as well as supplying across vehicle segments like 2W/ 4W/ ORV/ 3W. Our DIS products have immensely seen advancements in through their visually impactful Graphics (2D/2.5D/3D) content, high demand in customer convenience and ease of understanding information. Pricol had been looking for a suitable partner to design and develop HMI solutions collaboratively. Candera brings in CGI Studio and a HMI solution tool which supports in designing 2D / 2.5D / 3D graphics and assists the HMI designer with WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get), thus easing the graphics design tasks. We are delighted to be partnering with Candera to enhance our capability to deliver Next-Generation Connected High-End Thin Film Transistor (TFT) based Digital Information Archiving System (DIAS) (single and multi-display) that meet our customers ever evolving technological needs.”

“We have been working with Pricol successfully during the past 18+ months to support building POCs for better graphics. This MoU now takes our alliance to the next level and we’re looking forward to supporting our mutual, worldwide customers to be successful in their business by creating powerful HMI solutions together with Pricol’s high-end technology DIAS,” says Reinhard Füricht, CEO, Candera.