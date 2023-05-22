Porter plots $6 million investment in UAE, marks international expansion

Porter, an on-demand logistics company has announced its expansion overseas with entry to the UAE market. The company will start intra-city logistics services in Dubai and Sharjah.

This it says will provide a tech-enabled platform to ensure hassle-free deliveries through its LCVs and two-wheelers addressing the gap in intracity logistics requirements in the region for small package delivery requirements of both personal and businesses.

At present, it has more than 20,000 customers onboard, and plans to make an investment of $6 million (Rs 50 crore) in UAE for the next 3 years. Additionally, it is looking to bolster operations in these cities and further increase their customer acquisition by 2x to more than 40,000 and vehicle base by 3.2x to over 800 by March 2024.

The company says it offers cost-effective solutions that can help in improving lower vehicle utilisation, increasing the competence of the system and ensuring the availability of appropriate vehicles for customer requirements. This will also result in efficient intracity logistics, lesser rates for customers and more earnings for driver-partners. Currently it has more than 300 LCVs on the platform and recently introduced 15 two-wheelers to expand its operations in the region.

Pranav Goel, CEO & Co-Founder, Porter said, “We are thrilled to enter UAE as our first overseas market. With Dubai being the hub of global business, we expect to scale our business exponentially in the market, especially with the business-friendly policies and infrastructure that the region has to offer. This expansion will act as a catalyst in ensuring a holistic growth of the intra-city logistics ecosystem and contributing to generating employment opportunities for driver-partners and offering economical and efficient solutions backed by technology to the customers.”

Ankit Dwivedi, AVP – International Business, Porter said, “We are happy with the response that our platform has received and our learnings from the Indian market will help us in accelerating our growth in the UAE. Our model helps to bring efficiency into the system by addressing issues such as lower utilisation of vehicles, unavailability of the right vehicle type and the high cost for customers. This expansion should help provide a logistics solution for businesses as well as offer consumers direct control over their deliveries.”