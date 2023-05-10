Porsche, Volkswagen CV partner Israel’s Mobileye for autonomous driving tech

Israel-based Mobileye, an autonomous driving technology company has announced its strategic collaboration with super sports car maker Porsche and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles to provide SuperVision premium advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in future production models.

This new effort builds on our strategy of advancing autonomy through evolution, starting from today’s eyes-on, hands-on driver assist systems through SuperVision-based systems that enable hands-off operation for identified use cases, leading to eventual eyes-off, hands-off autonomy.

Prof Amnon Shashua, President and CEO, Mobileye said, “Mobileye SuperVision system was designed to enhance safety through the synergetic interaction of driver and vehicle, as well as enhance the driving experience itself, by giving drivers greater freedom to choose how they want to engage with the road, and when they want to let the vehicle handle basic driving tasks.”

As per the understanding, future Porsche models will benefit from the system’s 11 cameras and radar-based sensing system to deliver a supervised hands-free operation for identified use cases. The cloud-connected Road Experience Management maps will provide up-to-date and highly localised intelligence about not just road features like lanes and signals, but how other drivers interact with their surroundings.

SuperVision combines a tightly integrated package of software and hardware based on EyeQ 6 High systems-on-a-chip on a new SV62 domain controller, which it says make it a uniquely flexible solution.

Porsche will use Mobileye SuperVision as a key part of its premium driver-assist platform, including key driver monitoring systems. And the collaboration is expected to make Mobileye SuperVision available as a platform solution within the overall Volkswagen Group.

The SuperVision technology has been developed to work at scale across multiple geographies and operational domains.

At present, more than 135 million vehicles globally have been built with Mobileye assist technology to date, powering tangible increases in traffic safety for all road users.