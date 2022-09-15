Piyush Goyal: Tell me if anyone forces you to import auto parts

By Swaraj Baggonkar

Pushing the cause of localisation further, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday told auto component makers to report to the government if any vehicle maker discourages them from sourcing auto parts locally.

On the back of a strong revival in demand seen almost across all categories, auto component imports last year ballooned 33% to $18.3 billion, the highest in at least five years.

“In case any of the automotive companies is pressurising any auto component manufacturer to import parts instead of sourcing them locally, I urge you to come straight to me and talk without hesitation. If any company is forcing you to import from their own suppliers, which has been reported to me by different people, I will be happy to take the case,” Goyal said at the 62nd Annual Session of ACMA.

He also said that some companies are facing pressure from their joint venture partners over sourcing of parts.

“If a joint venture partner is unhappy then that company is free to leave. I am sure our Indian companies will give them a fair and honourable exit. The government will take up the case with our counterparts in other countries,” Goyal added.