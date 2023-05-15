Over 29,000 pedestrians lost lives in road accidents in 2021: Bosch study

Today marks the first day of the 7th United Nations Road Safety Week, which focuses on sustainable transport, in particular the need to shift to walking, cycling and using public transport. United Nations says road safety is both a prerequisite for and an outcome of this shift.

Globally, road traffic injuries are a leading cause of death and disability with around 1.3 million people killed and as many as 50 million people injured each year. For people aged 5-29 years, there is no greater threat to their lives. A shocking reality is that 1 of every 4 deaths occur among pedestrians and cyclists.

German technology major, Bosch has released what it says is India’s first Pedestrian Accident Study, which finds that 99 percent of pedestrians at risk of injury, highlights need for road safety measures.

It finds that India’s 2021 pedestrian fatalities numbered 29,200, exceeding the combined road fatalities of the entire European Union and Japan; with another 60,000 pedestrians injured.

The country has a unique pedestrian behaviour, stopping for vehicles instead of vice versa, unlike in the West.

Every day, 90 pedestrians fail to return home, and approximately 165 pedestrians are hospitalised with injuries of varying severity. Rural roads account for 56 percent of pedestrian accidents in India in comparison to Urban accidents. Daytime accidents a bigger threat to Indian pedestrians than night-time.

The report aims to understand the characteristics of pedestrian crashes in India and to identify counter-measures that can improve road safety in the country.

It finds that pedestrian crashes are a major safety concern in India, with about 1 in every 10 traffic-related fatalities being a pedestrian. In 2021, The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) registered 68,053 pedestrian crashes which accounts for 16.5 percent of the total accidents that year.

The study is based on the in-depth accident database of over 6,300 cases of the Road Accident Sampling System for India (RASSI).

Rural roads see higher pedestrian fatalities

The study finds that 99 percent of pedestrians are susceptible to injury.

Every second pedestrian accident in rural roads contributes to pedestrian fatality. However, in urban and semi-urban areas, the fatality risk of pedestrians is relatively lower in comparison with rural roads.

Human error is the leading contributor to pedestrian accidents in India, followed by infrastructure and vehicle-related factors.

One unique behaviour in Indian accidents observed by the report is where close to 12 percent of pedestrians cross halfway and stop in the middle of the road to allow the vehicle to move on the other lane. In the western world the driver stops the vehicle and allow the pedestrian to cross and in India pedestrian stops and allow the vehicle to pass.

Interestingly, daytime accidents are a bigger threat to Indian pedestrians than night-time accidents – 52 percent of accidents occur during the day.

There can be no ‚one reason‘ for the pedestrian accidents. Each accident has multi-level contributing factor from either of human, infrastructure, and vehicle or all combined together. Human error contributed 91 percent, infrastructure 63 percent and vehicle 44 percent.

All the three factors shown contributes in one way or the other for crash. In many cases all three factors will be the major contributors. Hence, a holistic approach towards the solving the problems must be established in order to mitigate pedestrian accidents.

Girikumar Kumaresh, Principal Advisor Road Safety, Future Mobility & Expert Accident Research, Bosch India, “Today, pedestrian safety is a crucial aspect of road safety, and it is concerning to see the high number of pedestrian accidents in India. Our report on Indian Pedestrian Behaviour sheds light on the contributing factors to pedestrian accidents and highlights the need for effective road safety measures and a multi-dimensional approach to improve traffic safety in India. As individuals, we must also prioritise safety by following traffic rules and being vigilant on the roads.”