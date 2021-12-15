New rule to bar defaulting discoms from changing suppliers

The receivables of central government power stations fell 50% annually to `22,978 crore in the same period.

The Union power ministry is planning to frame rules to bar state-run discoms from buying electricity from other sources after gencos with which they have purchase agreements cut supplies to them on payment default. Union power minister RK Singh said on Tuesday the draft version of the rules is being circulated among stakeholders.

Discoms’ overdues — pending receivables of 45 days or more — to private power producers rose 25% on year to stand at 52,299 crore by November-end. To be sure, total overdues of discoms to gencos was at 98,259 crore at November end, down 5% from a year ago. The receivables of central government power stations fell 50% annually to Rs 22,978 crore in the same period.

A delegation from the Association of Power Producers (APP) recently informed the ministry that the situation has become unsustainable for independent power producers (IPPs), and urged the government to find a solution to ensure steady payments from discoms.

The existing rules prevents electricity procurement by defaulting discoms through power exchanges and short-term open access route. However, IPPs had complained that such restraints were not effective as many discoms have a large basket of power purchase options available to them. Delayed payments impair the generating companies’ ability to service debt, make advance payments for coal and exhaust their working capital. This leads to lower credit ratings and higher interest rates.

Major states which owed the highest to power generators at April-end are Maharashtra ( 18,444 crore), Tamil Nadu ( 18,711 crore), Rajasthan ( 12,356 crore), Uttar Pradesh ( 9,384 crore) and Andhra Pradesh (Rs 8,423 crore). Singh said that stringent norms have already been put in place to induce financial discipline among discoms.

To avail the central government grant under the latest Rs 3-lakh-crore discom reform scheme, states have to ensure that discoms improve payment discipline to power generators. Electricity regulators will also have to regularly implement adequate tariff revisions and restrict the creation of fresh “regulatory assets”, a jargon for recoverable discom expenses which regulators acknowledge as pass-through costs, but are not immediately built into tariffs. States will also have to clear pending subsidies and government-department dues (civic bodies and other such institutions) they owe to their respective discoms in order to be eligible for the scheme.