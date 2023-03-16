myTVS to utilise Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to unify operations and improve business efficiency

myTVS, one of India’s largest automotive aftermarket digital platforms, and part of the $2 billion (Rs 16,494 crore) TVS Mobility group, that operates manufacturing, automobile dealerships, distribution, supply chain solutions, and sales, service and automotive components, has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to unify its operations and improve business efficiency.

The company says with Oracle Fusion Applications for finance and supply chain it can integrate and digitalise processes, enhance business insights, and improve decision-making to support future expansion. myTVS’ finance and operations data was dispersed across multiple siloed on-premises applications. It has now selected Oracle Fusion Applications to improve financial insights and better match the inventory with customer demand.

G. Srinivasa Raghavan, MD, myTVS said, “myTVS is a leading digital aftermarket AI platform that provides a unique business model by decoupling customer value chain and delivers digital services to 3 million customers, 20,000 retailers and 25,000 garages across the country. We needed to integrate data across all our brick & mortar stores, and digital platforms to improve real-time insights, optimise business processes, and reduce costs. With Oracle Fusion Applications, we can standardise processes and create a single source of truth to improve the speed and quality of decisions and enable our organisation to quickly respond to changes in supply and demand.”

Adrian Johnston, SVP, Cloud Applications, Japan & Asia Pacific Oracle said, “As an industry leader in the world’s fastest growing automotive market, myTVS is in a strong position to capitalise on the growing demand for aftermarket services. With the depth and breadth of Oracle Fusion Applications and continuous quarterly updates, myTVS will be able to increase efficiency and reduce costs as it scales up operations to meet demand.”

The software service helps companies take advantage of the cloud to break down organisational silos, standardise processes, and manage financial, supply chain, HR, and customer experience data on a single integrated cloud platform. With quarterly update cycles, Oracle Fusion Applications gives customers access to continuous innovation, as new features are added every 90 days, without downtime or business disruption.