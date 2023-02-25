Motorcycle Yamaha FZ-X review: Not yet easy on the eye, but the easiest to ride

The FZ-X has an unconventional design—it turns heads wherever you ride it to, but not every head views it with awe. Some appear to question its design as well.

But what is absolutely unquestionable is its build quality, as I found out while riding it in and around Jaipur.

What is the FZ-X?

It is Yamaha’s neo-retro motorcycle (a new motorcycle with design elements from history). It has some really innovative features, such as golden rim, front and rear disc brakes, E20 fuel compatible and traction control system, among others.

While from some angles it looks handsome—tyre-hugging rear mudguard, engine guard, metal components on the fuel tank and side covers, and a very sturdy grab-rail—some bits look a bit off. For example, the headlight console has a love-me-or-hate-me look.

What is the engine size?

It has the 149 cc engine that produces 12.4 PS of peak power and 13.3 Nm of peak torque. Fuel efficiency is in the range of 45-60 km/litre.

How does it ride?

The FZ-X is an engineering marvel—be it your daily office commute or a highway ride, it is supremely comfortable.

Getting on the bike is easy (seat height is low, at 810 mm). The seat is flat and firm.

Engine sound is soothing—kind of music to ears—and vibrations at idle are almost zero.

Initial acceleration is okay, but acceleration through the gears is amazing. For instance, if you have to overtake a long vehicle and have to speed up from 40 km/h to 80 km/h, the bike does it in seconds and effortlessly.

Traction control system makes it super-stable on all terrains.

It weighs just 139 kg (with full tank) and is extremely comfortable riding in stop-and-go traffic.

It is compatible with the Y-Connect app, which displays phone notifications—such as call alert, SMS and email, phone battery level and fuel consumption tracker—on the instrument cluster screen. That makes it very convenient to ride.

Is it the best 150 cc bike?

Technically, it is among the finest. At Rs 135,900 (ex-showroom), it is pricier than the competition, but it is also the most feature-loaded. The riding position makes it among the most comfortable as well. But as an overall package—where design plays a big role in buying decision—something seems amiss. Some more tweaks to the design can make it more appealing for prospective motorcycle buyers.