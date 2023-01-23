MG Motor to upskill 25,000 students in four years

MG Motor India has said it will upskill 25,000 college students over four years, and make them industry-ready. On Thursday, the carmaker signed MoUs with 22 colleges as part of its MG Nurture programme to upskill these students.

Various studies have noted that there is a wide gap between the acquired knowledge of students and the required knowledge by industry. “We are doing our bit to bridge the ‘industry-academia’ gap,” Rajeev Chaba, president & MD, MG Motor India, told FE. “With MG Nurture, we intend to provide an impetus to creating a future-ready ecosystem in India with a skilled workforce. We are empowering our youth through continuous skilling, reskilling and upskilling, so that they can contribute to the society. Students who participate in this initiative will emerge as significant contributors to India’s auto industry.”

Under MG Nurture, future-ready skills are imparted to students via hands-on and experiential training on EVs and autonomous and connected vehicles in various engineering colleges and ITIs. They are also trained in soft skills like teamwork, communications and interpersonal skills.

Chaba added that in 2023, under the MG Nurture programme, engineering, diploma and ITI students from any branch can opt for an add-on or an elective course in connected, autonomous and EVs. For engineering students, the course is offered in 6th and 7th semesters, while for ITI/diploma students, it is offered in 4th and 5th semesters. The company shall also provide internship opportunities (need basis) to students and give preference in placements to exceptional graduating students under MG Nurture.