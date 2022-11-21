Mercedes-Benz India appoints Lance Benett as VP, Sales & Marketing

Mercedes-Benz India, the largest luxury carmaker in the country has appointed Lance Benett as the new Vice-President, Sales & Marketing effective February 1, 2023.

Benett is currently associated as the General Manager and Company Director, Mercedes-Benz New Zealand and is responsible for Sales, Marketing and After Sales Support for Passenger cars.

He will succeed Santosh Iyer who is elevated as the MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, effective January 1, 2023.

Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We are excited to welcome Lance Bennett to Mercedes-Benz India. Lance has successfully grown the Mercedes-AMG business in New Zealand and has rich experience across finance, sales, operations and product management functions. He oversaw the implementation of Retail of the Future in New Zealand. We are confident that Lance with his international market experience and proven record of driving customer excellence, will continue the growth momentum of Mercedes-Benz in India. I thank both Santosh and Lance for their invaluable contribution to the brand in respective markets and wish them the very best for their new roles.”

The OEM says as the General Manager of Mercedes-Benz New Zealand, Benett accomplished outstanding success in growing Mercedes-AMG high-performance vehicle range. He also launched Mercedes-EQ range of vehicles, growing the segment significantly in New Zealand over the last two years.

During 2021-22, Lance also oversaw the implementation of Mercedes-Benz’s Direct-to-Consumer business model, which focuses on providing an exceptional customer experience via transparent pricing, access to a national stock pool of vehicles, and offering the capability to purchase vehicles online.

The German carmaker says the new business model, just like in India, has redefined the way luxury vehicles are purchased in New Zealand. Benett began his career with Mercedes-Benz New Zealand in 2005 as a management accountant. He has held several senior positions within the automotive industry, spanning Finance, Sales, Operations and Product Management, including postings in the United States, Australia and New Zealand. He re-joined Mercedes-Benz New Zealand in 2019 as its CFO, moving into the position of General Manager and Company Director in the same year.

He is an automobile enthusiast with passion for both classic Mercedes-Benz cars and excited by the future and transition to e-mobility. He owns a CLK 55 AMG, which he enjoys driving and working on in the weekends.