Maruti Suzuki recalls 9,925 units 3 models to rectify possible defect in brake assembly 

Maruti Suzuki India is recalling 9,925 units of its three models, Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis, to rectify a possible defect in rear brake assembly pin, according to a regulatory filing by the company. The affected vehicles are manufactured between August 3 and September 1, 2022.

“It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin (‘Part’), which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise. There may be a possibility of an impact on brake performance in the long run,” Maruti Suzuki said in a filing on BSE.

Considering the safety of customers and out of abundant precaution, the company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost, it added.

Parts for the replacement are being arranged and authorised workshops shall be contacting the customers for attending their vehicles, the company said adding “necessary repair, if required, will be undertaken post inspection”.

Back in Spetemebr, Maruti Suzuki announced a recall for 1,81,754 units of the Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and the Nexa-sold XL-6. All the affected vehicles were petrol variants, manufactured between 4 May 2018, and 27 October 2020.

According to Maruti Suzuki, the recall was to check a possible defect with the Motor Generator Unit.