Maruti Suzuki India, Kristu Jayanti College Bengaluru to offer joint degree in automobile retail

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker has partnered Kristu Jayanti College (Autonomous), to offer BBA degree in Retail Management. The three-year program will offer industry-relevant training to skill candidates in the domain of automobile retail. It has been designed in line with the industry requirements and has been jointly curated by Maruti Suzuki India and Kristu Jayanti College.

The course curriculum is aligned to the UGC guidelines and will skill students in aspects of automobile retail trade.

As part of the course, a one-year theoretical training followed by two-year On-the-Job Training (OJT) will lead to holistic grooming of the students. They will be trained in the theoretical aspects as well as get practical exposure at Maruti Suzuki dealerships in Bengaluru. The OJT will give the students an opportunity to hone their skills in actual working conditions, making them ready for the job.

Furthermore, the program is based on an ‘Earn While You Learn’ model, whereby students will earn a stipend during the two-year OJT period. Depending on the performance of the student Maruti Suzuki India will further support in the placement of students at its dealerships.

The initiative is part of Maruti Suzuki’s Skill Development efforts, where it partners with universities across the country to offer Industry Integrated Degree Program for students.

With this, the carmaker has extended its tie-up with seven universities so far, namely Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (Gurgaon); Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University (Delhi); Savitribai Phule Pune University (Pune); GLS University (Ahmedabad); Tata Institute of Social Sciences – School of Vocation Education (Mumbai); B.K. Birla College (Kalyan) and Centurion University of Technology & Management, Odisha (Bhubaneswar).

As part of the programme, a total of 369 students are being trained as a part of these partnerships across different cities.