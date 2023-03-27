Maruti Suzuki India, Indian Oil extend loyalty rewards program

Maruti Suzuki Rewards, a fully digital loyalty program by Maruti Suzuki India has strengthened its collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) to offer additional benefits and convenience for Maruti Suzuki customers.

The carmaker has updated the Maruti Suzuki Rewards App to incorporate new functionalities after April 1, 2023, which it says will be available to over 8 million Maruti Suzuki Rewards members, who can easily enrol for the XtraRewards program.

The IOCL-related section of the Maruti Suzuki Rewards App will also allow customers to view their IOCL XtraRewards points (separate from Maruti Suzuki Rewards program points). The program will incentivise customers refuelling behaviour by offering 100 XtraRewards points as a Customer Onboarding Bonus, along with 2 XtraRewards points per Rs 100 spent on each fuel transaction at an IOCL station. Indian Oil Corporation will also award 350 XtraRewards points (worth Rs 105) as part of milestone-based additional benefits to those customers who spend Rs 25,000 in a quarter.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, “Maruti Suzuki Rewards is a fully digital loyalty program, offering a bouquet of delightful services to customers by providing a premium, reliable and benefit-driven post-purchase experience.”

Saumitra Srivastava, Executive Director (Retail Transformation), Indian Oil said, “We believe that this partnership will help IndianOil better understand consumer behaviour of car drivers and thus enable us to provide an unparalleled experience, as we strive to consistently enhance our engagement in this segment.”

In addition to XtraRewards points, the IOCL section of the app will also allow customers to view access to washrooms, convenience stores and air-filling, at the fuel pump of their choice. The earlier functionality of locating and navigating to the IOCL fuel pump of their choice will also be available for customers.