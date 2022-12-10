Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato: A Lamborghini that goes beyond

Super sports cars—such as Lamborghini Aventador and Huracán—are low, and sometimes these multi-crore cars scrape tall speed breakers that are common in India.

But the Huracán Sterrato is the first Lamborghini in which you don’t have to worry about navigating tall speed breakers and potholes.

Call it an off-road Lamborghini, even though it isn’t an off-roader in true sense.

This week, Lamborghini India presented the new Huracán Sterrato at the Lamborghini Lounge Doha, Qatar. “It’s the first super sports car designed for maximum driving pleasure even away from the asphalt, on loose or dirt surfaces, reinterpreting the very concept of sportiness and emphasising the brand principles of braveness, authenticity and unexpectedness,” Sharad Agarwal, the head of Lamborghini India, told FE.

It’s priced Rs 4.61 crore, ex-showroom, and is a limited-edition car, with just 1,499 units that will be produced globally and whose customer deliveries will start in February 2023.

“With the launch of the Huracán Sterrato, we are breaking into new grounds and staying true to our beliefs as a pioneering, daring and inventive brand. It is the first time that Lamborghini India presents Huracán Sterrato to our exclusive group of discerning clients and media at a unique location out of our homeland at the Lamborghini Lounge Doha, Qatar. This reflects our commitment of providing unique and unparalleled brand experiences to our customers,” Agarwal said.

The Huracán Sterrato offers optimised driving dynamics for perfect control in all environments, from the highway to dirt roads. Compared with the Huracán EVO, the Sterrato comes with an updated version of the LDVI (Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics) system, with specific STRADA and SPORT calibrations, and bringing the RALLY mode for low-grip conditions to the Huracán line for the first time.

The exterior expresses the adventurous spirit of the Sterrato right from the first glance. The ground clearance has been increased by 44 mm compared with the Huracán EVO to ensure greater suspension travel, as has the front (+30 mm) and rear (+34 mm) track widths. Furthermore, in addition to protecting the car body, the aluminium front underbody protection, the reinforced sills, the rear diffuser and the sturdy wheel arches all emphasize its muscularity. The classic air intake located on the rear hood not only enhances the sporting spirit of the model, but also helps supply the engine with clean air when driving on dusty tracks.

The Huracán Sterrato comes with a 5.2-litre V10 engine with maximum power output of 610 hp and 560 Nm of torque (at 6,500 rpm), combined with 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and electronically controlled all-wheel drive with rear mechanical self-locking differential. Designed to offer optimum performance on unpaved and sandy surfaces, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 260 km/h.