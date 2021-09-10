JK Tyre plans to invest Rs 100 crore to develop EV products

At present, JK Tyre is supplying tyres fitted with pressure monitoring sensors to JBM’s EV buses. It is also offering tyres to various two- and three-wheeler EV manufacturers.

By:September 10, 2021 8:28 AM

 

JK Tyre & Industries will invest Rs 100 crore this financial year to develop new products, especially for electric vehicles (EVs). The company is working on developing products for the global EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) entering the country, said Sanjeev Aggarwal, chief financial officer, JK Tyre. The development of EV-oriented technology remains a “key focus” for the company at its Global Tech Centre in Mysuru (Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence), where it has already invested more than Rs 200 crore. The R&D facility employs 200 scientists and engineers, he added.

The company has made “significant strides” into the EV segment, with the first lot of electric buses launched in India being on JK Tyres. The company is also closely working with OEMs such as JBM, Olectra, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and VECV on the EV front, Aggarwal said. At present, JK Tyre is supplying tyres fitted with pressure monitoring sensors to JBM’s EV buses. It is also offering tyres to various two- and three-wheeler EV manufacturers. The company has set up a technology roadmap to drive the development of technology for newer materials, tyre designs and automated processes to achieve a continuous reduction in rolling resistance of tyres, a necessity for EV tyres.

It had earlier estimated expenditure of at least 1.5% of its annual revenues in R&D activities every year. It had posted a turnover of Rs 9,145 crore, with an Ebitda of Rs 1,349 crore for FY2021. The New Delhi-headquartered firm is in the process of developing puncture guard tyres. Earlier in an analyst call, Aggarwal said that the company has lined up a capex plan of about Rs 200 crore for de-bottlenecking of its plant capacities, to be spent over the next two years. The firm would spend about Rs 100 crore as maintenance capex every year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

JK Tyre plans to invest Rs 100 crore to develop EV products

JK Tyre plans to invest Rs 100 crore to develop EV products

We want to use technology to process insurance claims — Karn Nagpal, Raasta

We want to use technology to process insurance claims — Karn Nagpal, Raasta

Ford to cease vehicle manufacturing in India and only import low-volume premium products

Ford to cease vehicle manufacturing in India and only import low-volume premium products

BattRE shifts production of electric two-wheelers to bigger factory: All details

BattRE shifts production of electric two-wheelers to bigger factory: All details

World EV Day 2021: Five EV trends setting course for 2022 and beyond

World EV Day 2021: Five EV trends setting course for 2022 and beyond

Lawyer on-the-spot for commercial vehicles with AITWA's on-road legal assistance

Lawyer on-the-spot for commercial vehicles with AITWA's on-road legal assistance

Valvoline launches ‘Bike Xpert’ and ‘Truck Xpert’ programs in India

Valvoline launches ‘Bike Xpert’ and ‘Truck Xpert’ programs in India

The annual market for lubricants in India is estimated at 130 million litres - Anant Jain, GFK

The annual market for lubricants in India is estimated at 130 million litres - Anant Jain, GFK

EVRE, MoEVing partner to install over 1,000 EV charging stations across India: All details

EVRE, MoEVing partner to install over 1,000 EV charging stations across India: All details

Sun Mobility, Zypp Electric team up to deploy 10,000 electric vehicles across India

Sun Mobility, Zypp Electric team up to deploy 10,000 electric vehicles across India

The pandemic was a boon to the logistics industry - Nilesh Ghule, TruckBhejo

The pandemic was a boon to the logistics industry - Nilesh Ghule, TruckBhejo

Lords Automative ties up with Paytm to offer these finance solutions to dealers

Lords Automative ties up with Paytm to offer these finance solutions to dealers

Alparslan Kutukcuoglu joins eBikeGo as International Business Director

Alparslan Kutukcuoglu joins eBikeGo as International Business Director

Total vehicles sales down 14.75% compared to pre-COVID August 2019: FADA

Total vehicles sales down 14.75% compared to pre-COVID August 2019: FADA

Global light vehicle production could reach 83 million units in 2021 - Anil Kumar, SEG Automotive India

Global light vehicle production could reach 83 million units in 2021 - Anil Kumar, SEG Automotive India

The used car market is seeing tech-driven growth - Jatin Ahuja, Big Boy Toyz

The used car market is seeing tech-driven growth - Jatin Ahuja, Big Boy Toyz

Royal Enfield in competition with other brands in Colombia: Mauricio Salazar Arango

Royal Enfield in competition with other brands in Colombia: Mauricio Salazar Arango

Maruti Suzuki confirms price hike for select models, effective September 6

Maruti Suzuki confirms price hike for select models, effective September 6

MechaniK TV: Skill development in the aftermarket auto repair industry one video at a time

MechaniK TV: Skill development in the aftermarket auto repair industry one video at a time

Indian EV market could grow to nearly US$206 billion by 2030 - Ashutosh Verma, Exalta India

Indian EV market could grow to nearly US$206 billion by 2030 - Ashutosh Verma, Exalta India