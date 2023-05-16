Jio-bp launches new addivitised diesel in India, which it says enables higher fuel economy. The company claims that using this diesel can offer savings of Rs 1.1 lakh per truck annually.

The high-performance diesel with ‘Active’ technology will be available at the same price as regular diesel at Jio-bp outlets and can offer truckers upto 4.3 percent improved fuel economy.

The fuel helps reduce the risk of unscheduled maintenance caused by dirt build-up and removes existing dirt from critical engine parts and protects against its build-up with ongoing use. It is designed to work across a range of commercial vehicles, and with ongoing use and offers a variety of benefits to drivers and fleet owners. It helps restore and maintain the power of the engine with ongoing use while also reducing the risk of unscheduled vehicle maintenance

Harish C Mehta, CEO, Jio-bp said “Accounting for over half of truckers’ operating costs, we understand the critical impact of fuel on their overall business performance. To ease their concerns around fuel performance and engine maintenance, Jio-bp has worked over multiple years with the best technologists to develop customised additive from scratch. This additive-laced high-performance diesel is designed specifically for Indian vehicles, on Indian roads, and in Indian driving conditions.”

The Active diesel can be used by any vehicles, but is targetted towards fleet owners where higher uptime, and better fuel efficiency equals to more business. Jio-bp has tested the fuel with pilot customers for a period of over 3 months in the country. This it says is the first time such a diesel is being introduced in India and as an introductory price, it will be sold a rupee cheaper than traditional diesel to encourage customers to test the fuel.

How does it work?

The company says dirt can form and build up over time on critical engine parts, particularly fuel injectors which are quite sensitive to it. Modern trucks with sophisticated fuel injection systems are more susceptible to dirt buildup due to their reduced injector hole size. With standard diesel, harmful dirt can build up over time and restrict the holes, which can lead to reduced pick-up, increased fuel consumption, and can even lead to higher maintenance costs.

The newly launched diesel is specially designed for Indian vehicles and driving conditions to fight harmful engine dirt and clean the engine as you drive, starting from the very first fill.

Jio-bp says the internationally developed Active technology fights dirt in two ways:

Active molecules attach to existing dirt and drag it away from critical engine parts. The dirt mixes with the fuel and is then safely burnt in the engine.

Active molecules also attach to clean metal surfaces in engines, forming a protective layer which helps stop dirt binding onto the metal.

The oil company says with over 100 years in fuel research, bp’s dedicated team of scientists and engineers have a deep understanding of the interactions between fuels and vehicle technology and collaborate closely with the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers. Rigorous testing for the new diesel has been carried out by an accredited and renowned independent global automotive testing agency, Millbrook UTAC in the UK.