India should be more than ‘plus one’: M&M CEO Anish Shah

Mahindra & Mahindra managing director and CEO Anish Shah said on Friday that scaling up innovation, more collaboration across businesses, larger firms, MSMEs and innovators are critical for the country to become the core in the global supply chain instead of just being in the periphery.

Innovate for the customer, not for the sake of innovation: Dr @anishshah21, VP, FICCI and MD & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd at the 95th Annual Convention and AGM of FICCI. #FICCIAGM #IndiaAt100 pic.twitter.com/c38II4UF47 — FICCI (@ficci_india) December 16, 2022

The country has got the best talent with innovations happening across universities and has strengths in manufacturing and it should not be just a “plus one” to China or Europe, he said, speaking at the annual convention of industry body Ficci.

“You heard a lot about ‘China plus one’ and more recently ‘Europe plus one’. Why is it plus one? Why is India not at the core? Why are we on the periphery? What is missing?” he asked.

Also Read: Mahindra to invest Rs 10,000 crore in Maharashtra to manufacture electric vehicles

“If you look at what we have today, we have got the best talent. We have got innovations that happen across our universities, across various different areas in India. We are the manufacturing strength now. We have a government that’s committed to driving change to get logistics better in India and a number of other things happening. So, why is India plus one?” he said.

Also Read: Under Shah, M&M evolved into a leaner and core-focussed entity

To go from “plus one to becoming India at the core”, Shah said, “Driving innovation at scale, I think it is critical to make that happen.

He said domestic groups such as Mahindra and Tata are successfully competing and winning against global players in the domestic automotive sector, encouraging them to replicate it in the world market.

“In automobiles today, we compete with all the global makers, except for some who have left India, where they couldn’t find India an attractive market or they could not serve the demand of consumers in India. All the other global players are here, despite that domestic manufacturers both Mahindra and Tata are not just competing but are winning,” Shah asserted.