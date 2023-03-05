How IoT will help ADAS tech in the automotive sector?

By Achal Kothari

Technology has reformed automotive industries, and the development phase works are heavily inclined towards IoT. Top manufacturers are working round the clock to make car driving safer, and the overall experience remains the top priority. Among these, IoT or the Internet of Things is digital technology that has a major implication in changing the face of the industry. The concept thrives in making driving safer and implements more technology usage with minimal human interruptions.

On the bigger picture, IoT thrives because of ADAS. This is the application of IoT that is responsible for making car driving safer than ever before. What is ADAS? Let us find out in the next segment.

Importance of ADAS in the automotive sector

ADAS stands for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems and is a key application of IoT technology that focuses on enhancing road safety. ADAS employs smart features and AI-powered learning to minimise the likelihood of accidents, combining the best aspects of both human and machine.

ADAS uses a range of markers, such as vibrations and beeps, to alert drivers to different scenarios. Every piece of data is recorded, and users receive real-time feedback on their driving and performance. ADAS prioritises the following features:

Automatic emergency braking

Traffic signal indication

Lane change warnings

High beam usage control

By incorporating these features, ADAS aims to provide drivers with a safer and more reliable driving experience.

IoT and its role in ADAS

IoT plays a crucial role in the usage of ADAS. The technology is dedicated to conceptualsing factors like data storage, vehicle diagnostics, and much more. IoT employs AI and ML usage to that extent, where it correlates to maximum safety for the drivers and makes the usage of ADAS worthwhile.

For instance, IoT uses smart technology to detect if the driver is holding the steering wheel or not. The touch sensor detects it, and this instantly rings warning beeps to alert the drivers of a probable mishap ahead. ADAS, thus, benefits a lot from IoT and promotes safe driving than ever before.

Integration of IoT and ADAS in the automotive sector

Example: IoT-enhanced ADAS in the automotive sector

Let us imagine that an electric car owner is out for a long drive. Suddenly, the vehicle stops, and there is no way the battery is drained. There may be other issues related to traction, aging of parts, or more.

The implementation of IoT-backed ADAS technology enables predictive management, which is based on AI and ML technology. This system allows owners to update the condition of their car parts by noting past performance and current conditions. As a result, the system can forecast intelligent results and display them to the owners, enabling efficient troubleshooting and servicing beforehand.

Coming back to the example, with a predictive management system, the owner can receive messages about their vehicle’s condition in advance, allowing them to service the vehicle and eliminating the possibility of a mid-way breakdown. This ensures a more reliable and efficient driving experience, minimising the likelihood of unexpected vehicle issues.

By utilising IoT technology and predictive management, ADAS can create a more reliable and effective system for drivers, enhancing their driving experience and promoting road safety.

Future prediction in IoT with ADAS

IoT-backed ADAS technology is poised to refine existing technologies, and although the concept is far from perfect, it is important to take note of how it will evolve.

With the increasing number of wireless devices and networks, the automobile industry is set to evolve even more with IoT. The enhanced technology will enable data to connect vehicles with every device, allowing users to control their vehicles with ease, from locking the vehicle to checking predictive management protocols and more.

In summary, IoT with ADAS is moving to the next level and is set to make the driving experience more meaningful and user-friendly for both EV and traditional vehicle owners. As the technology continues to evolve, we can expect more features to unlock, further enhancing the driving experience and promoting road safety.

The author is Co-founder & VP – Business, ByteBeam.

