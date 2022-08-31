HMSI opens new BigWing showroom in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has inaugurated its premium big bike business vertical – Honda BigWing in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

The new setup will further strengthen the company’s on-ground presence in the country and add to over 100 such operational touchpoints.

The Japanese bike maker sells its premium motorcycle’s under the BigWing format – BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centres.

The marquee Honda BigWing Topline houses Honda’s complete premium motorcycle range starting from the newly launched CB300F, CB300R, H’ness-CB350 and its Anniversary Edition, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and flagship model Gold Wing Tour, the BigWing delights mid-size motorcycle fans of Honda.

Atsushi Ogata, MD, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said “Our focus is on expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Azamgarh. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Azamgarh and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”