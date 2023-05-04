High-performance EV component supplier Rimac Tech enters stationary energy storage systems with Rimac Energy

Crotia-based Rimac Technology, part of the Rimac Group has announced its entry into the stationary energy storage systems (ESS) market with a new entity christened ’Rimac Energy’.

Rimac Group, led by CEO Mate Rimac, is a majority shareholder of Bugatti Rimac and the sole stakeholder of Rimac Technology. The Group is a leading manufacturer of hypercars and is developing high-performance electrification, software solutions for the world’s largest OEMs and next-generation energy storage solutions.

This move it says marks a major milestone for the company, as it expands beyond EV technology and enters the stationary energy storage systems market. These stationary solutions it says are essential in realising the full potential of renewable power generation and driving the decarbonisation of our energy networks.

The Rimac Energy team has been steadily built as a specialised team within Rimac Technology over the last 18 months and now consists of 60 dedicated employees – all of whom currently work on its first generation of stationary ESS and pilot applications with select customers.

The new company has created a novel battery architecture that reduces efficiency losses by up to 50 percent whilst decreasing the system footprint by up to 40 percent compared to current state-of-the-art solutions. Additional technological benefits include improved cycle life, built-in redundancy for increased availability, as well as competitive material and installation cost.

Wasim Sarwar, Director, Rimac Energy said: “We recognise the importance of stationary storage solutions to power our planet sustainably. Given our track record in innovative battery technology, we believe we will play a vital role in building Europe’s future energy ecosystems, elevating it on the global stage.”

Initially, Rimac Energy will provide solutions for large commercial, industrial, and utility-scale applications, with battery-buffered solutions for fast and mega-watt charging already underway. It currently has several customer projects in discussion, including a pilot with a leading renewable energy company to provide battery storage solutions for solar and wind power plants. These pilot systems are expected to be produced by the end of this year and commissioned in 2024. Mass manufacturing is set to start in 2025, with manufacturing capacities continuously scaling up into the double-digit GWh-scale.

Mate Rimac said, “There is an urgent need for clean energy infrastructure to support the integration of renewable energy sources into the grid by providing storage and balancing capabilities. Given our head start in EV technology and dedication to sustainability, this path feels like a seamless progression for us.”

Rimac Energy’s technology is being developed and manufactured at Rimac’s facilities on the outskirts of Zagreb, Croatia and will be revealed later this year.