GM workers’ union explores mediation ahead of court hearing

The General Motors Employees’ Union said on Monday that they were open to talking to the company and going for mediation over the matter of termination of 1,086 workers after shutting down the Talegaon plant. General Motors India and the employees union, who have been battling the matter across various courts, will begin the mediation talks on Tuesday.

George Svigos, director of communication, GM International, issued a statement on Monday saying the company was ready to engage in mediation overseen by an independent mediator.

Sandeep Shreedhar Bhegade, president, General Motors Employees Union, said while they were open to talks, the union was firm about either securing jobs for workers with the company under new owners or GM significantly improving the monetary terms under the voluntary separation scheme. Bhegade said prospective buyers, including a South Korean auto company, were visiting the plant regularly and if a deal was in the offing and the plant changed hands then it should be along with the workforce. SG Dabadgaonkar, industrial court-2, Pune, will be mediating between the two parties.

Also Read GM mulls legal options over wage dispute

The GM union had filed a contempt-of-court case at the Bombay High Court on January 16, 2023, as GM had failed to pay the interim relief of 50% wages as directed by the Pune Industrial Court. The union had also included Mary Barra, the global CEO of General Motors, along with Asif Khatri, VP; and the General Motors India team — whole-time director Ritu Pandey Chatterjee, HR director and plant director Prajot Gaonkar in the contempt case. GM has made this move for mediation just before the hearing on February 21, the union president said.

The Union has accused GM of illegally terminating 1,086 workers at the Talegaon plant and had filed cases in the Pune industrial court. The industrial court had ordered the company to pay 50% wages as interim relief from April 2022 but GM India did not pay workers to date, the Union said.

Also Read GM, LG Energy drop plan for fourth US JV battery plant

The company challenged the order in the Bombay High Court and the court ruled in favour of the workers. GM also appealed against the orders in the Supreme Court but the SC redirected the case back to the Pune Industrial Court.

According to GM, the company had offered the impacted employees of the Talegaon plant a settlement package which was seven times the legal requirement, with the average payout equivalent to more than 3.5 years of salary after tax. The company said it had extended the deadline twice for former employees to take the generous separation package. “No production has occurred at the site in more than two years and the company will not revisit its decision to cease manufacturing,” the GM statement said.

After failing to sell the plant to Great Wall Motors, GM has been talking to potential buyers to sell the Talegaon plant. GM said it was hopeful with the mediation process and looking for a positive outcome.