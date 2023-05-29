Gati partners Schneider Electric to deploy alternate fuel CVs for operations

Gati, an Allcargo Group company and a leading express logistics and supply chain solutions provider has entered into a special collaboration with Schneider Electric, a global energy management and automation company, to design environment friendly logistics solutions.

In the initial phase of the collaboration, Gati has exclusively deployed alternative fuel vehicles for pick-up of consignments from Schneider Electric’s key distribution centres at Kundli in Haryana, Bhiwandi in Maharashtra and Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, deliveries in Gurugram is also being carried out with alternative fuel vehicles.

Pirojshaw Sarkari, CEO, Gati and Vikrant Tyagi, Director Logistics and Supply Chain, Schneider Electric along with Schneider Electric’s logistics team flagged off the alternative fuel vehicles at the Farukh Nagar STC on May 24, 2023.

Apart from offering low-emission long haul transportations, under the greener logistics collaboration, Gati will also manage local deliveries in Gurugram for Schneider Electric with a fleet of alternative fuel vehicles.

Pirojshaw Sarkari said, “The deployment of alternative fuel vehicles is a part of our mission to boost environmental sustainability in express distribution and support the government in reducing carbon footprint. We have an ongoing express distribution partnership with Schneider Electric for all-India transportation and delivery. The latest green logistics collaboration will further enhance our synergy with them. We look forward to supporting Schneider Electric in its sustainability goals.”