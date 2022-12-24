Forrester research 2022: Toyota customers are happiest; Maruti has to work on it

According to a study by Forrester, Toyota provides the best car purchase and service experience in India and Maruti Suzuki is a distant seventh.

For the ‘India Auto Manufacturers Customer Experience Index Rankings, 2022’, Forrester surveyed customers of seven auto manufacturers in India to determine how they perceive their experiences and how customer experience (CX) drives loyalty. It found that Toyota provides the best purchase and service experiences, Ford is a close second, and carmakers in general have to work to improve their purchase and service experiences.

“Toyota led the industry in both purchase and service experiences, and beat its competitors in almost all CX driver categories, providing 85 emotionally positive interactions for each negative one,” Amit Bhatia, senior analyst at Forrester, told FE. “The opening of the first Toyota used-car outlet earlier this year made the automaker the first in India to offer customers fully OEM-refurbished pre-owned vehicles. In July, Toyota witnessed its highest single month of sales and rapidly growing popularity of newly launched car models in India.”

Bhatia added that despite Ford India shutting down operations last year, the carmaker was a close second in CX. “After announcing a stop in manufacturing and sales, the brand froze prices for parts and advertised its commitment to servicing existing vehicles by retaining 90% of its service network in the country,” Bhatia said. “Notably, Ford scored the highest of all brands on the three Es of CX quality for its social media channels, which showcase engaging marketing and informational advertisements personalised to the culture of and events in India.”

The three Es of CX are effectiveness, ease and emotion. “Effectiveness in interacting with customers, ease of interaction, and interactions that elicit positive emotions among Indian auto customers go a long way in making them happy with the brand,” Bhatia said.

Despite its market failure, Ford has been a strong brand in India, known for its sturdy cars. That, and the fact that the carmaker focused on leaving with a good note, have possibly led to its CX score rising in 2022.

However, even as Toyota’s CX score rose from 77.1 in 2021 to 81.8 in 2022, Ford India’s from 77.3 to 79.7, and overall industry’s from 75.2 to 77.2, Bhatia said there is room for improvement. “The average score for the auto industry was up two points over last year. While scores for six of the seven brands went up, only three—Toyota, Ford and Tata Motors—improved by a statistically significant amount. While all brands delivered good CX, just one (Toyota) managed a return to the excellent CX category,” he said. “As the auto space heats up, brands have much to improve in their purchase and service experiences, especially as the latter affects future purchases.”

Carmakers ranked below the industry average (77.2) are Hyundai (77.1), Tata Motors (77), Honda (74.9) and Maruti Suzuki (72.3).

Maruti Suzuki was the only carmaker whose CX score dropped from 73.5 in 2021 to 72.3 in 2022.

For next year’s research, Forrester will include more carmakers.