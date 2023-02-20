scorecardresearch
Formula E is helping refine EV charging tech: ABB

While this charging technology isn’t yet available for mass usage, that precisely is the aim of Formula E (using race car technologies in regular road cars).

Written by Vikram Chaudhary
The new charger has been developed by ABB working with engineers from motorsport governing body, the FIA, and Formula E. (File)

ABB, which unveiled the ABB Formula E Race Charger ahead of season 9 and showcased the same at the Formula E race in Hyderabad on February 11, said that Formula E is helping refine not only electric cars, but also EV charging technology.

“A major goal of Formula E is to test new technologies on the race track before rolling them out for public use,” an ABB spokesperson told FE. “These technologies encompass the entire EV ecosystem, of which charging a very important aspect.”

The new charger has been developed by ABB working with engineers from motorsport governing body, the FIA, and Formula E. “It is a compact, reliable and safe solution for charging the new Gen3 cars before race day and between sessions. It has been designed in a robust, custom and ergonomic way that allows for easy global transportation and installation,” the spokesperson said. “Each charger can deliver a maximum power of 160 kW and is able to charge two vehicles with 80 kW of power simultaneously, before the race. This allows race teams to benefit from a ‘double charging’ capacity from one unit, significantly reducing the charger footprint and decreasing transportation emissions, as there is no longer a need for one unit per car.”

While this charging technology isn’t yet available for mass usage, that precisely is the aim of Formula E (using race car technologies in regular road cars).

The spokesperson said that charging the Gen3 cars is giving ABB valuable testing information on charging in a high-paced, competitive environment. “The experience and knowledge we gain will be used to continuously improve ABB chargers for customer and consumer use,” he said.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 02:30 IST