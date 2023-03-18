Formula E is an incredibly exciting sport: Sam Bird, Jaguar TCS Racing Driver

Sam Bird is one of the few Formula E drivers to have competed in more than 100 races, and the only to have won a race in the first seven seasons of the Championship from 2014 to 2021. The Hyderabad E-Prix in February was unfortunate for him, when he collided with teammate Jaguar’s Mitch Evans that took them both out of the race. Later, on Instagram, he took full responsibility of the crash. In an interview with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary, he shares why Formula E is an incredibly exciting sport. Excerpts:

Which is your most special podium finish?

I’ll always remember my first Formula E win, at the Putrajaya E-Prix in Malaysia. But the most recent has to be in Diriyah earlier this season — podium after my 100th race was a special feeling.

Hopping between Formula E and World Endurance Championship, which one is easier to adapt to?

A thing I love about Formula E is racing on street circuits — it means we get to experience new locations and new tracks every season. But this can make it more difficult to adapt to, as every street track offers new challenges.

If you could ask Jaguar to make en electric version of any of their cars through history for you to drive today, which one would it be?

I’d say the iconic D-Type that was renowned for its winning performances in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 1950s.

When you were in Hyderabad last month, what all did you check out?

I always try to get a flavour of culture. In the case of Hyderabad, it was the amazing food and biriyani — it was very spicy.

Do you have a favourite pre-race snack or drink?

I start the race morning with a glass of water and a decent coffee, such as a flat white. As long as I’ve had both of these, I’m good to go.

If you had to get a young motorsport fan to check out Season 9 of Formula E, what would you tell them?

I’d tell them that it’s an incredibly exciting sport as it can be so unpredictable. The results are tight and you can never tell who will come out on top. They are stimulating races to watch, especially with the likes of the Attack Mode giving drivers an extra boost of energy. I’m looking forward to the day fast-charging pit stops come into the Championship.