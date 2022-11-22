Force Motors unveils Urbania van developed with Rs 10,000 crore

Force Motors on Monday said it has commenced the production of its next-generation shared mobility platform Urbania, developed at an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. The Urbania was unveiled for dealers at the Indore plant. This product was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the launch. Serial production has commenced from the new manufacturing facilities created for this platform. The company opened bookings for the new van and the first lot of vehicles will be shipped to dealerships in the coming fortnight.

Targeting the shared mobility space, the Urbania is a modular monocoque panel van platform which can seat 10+1 persons. Urbania has also been developed for the global markets for plying in select markets of West Asia, Africa, Asean and South America as a value proposition product compared to the high premium products from Europe, the Far East and the US.

The company has launched three variants (short wheelbase, medium wheelbase and long wheelbase) but has not disclosed the pricing. The company said the Urbania was the first vehicle in this category in the country offering crash and roll-over compliance with airbags for driver and co-driver, even though current the Indian legislation did not mandate them.

It also came with large ventilated disc brakes on all four wheels with ESP, ABS, EBD and ETDC. It had a cockpit that came with a car-like steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustable steering column. The Urbania is powered by the Mercedes-derived 115 hp, BS6 compliant, common rail diesel engine.

The company’s portfolio comprises the Traveller variants, bus platforms and tractors. Force Motors is also working on the electrification of these vehicles. Prototypes, supply chain and componentry are under development and testing. The first-generation electric vehicle development by the company is expected to be available in the market before the end of the current financial year for the last-mile transport segment.