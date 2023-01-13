Focusing on hybrid vehicles, says Toyota Kirloskar Motor

While Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) did not launch a new vehicle at the Auto Expo, it showcased a range of technologies that will take the company on the path to carbon-neutrality by 2050, with a line-up of xEVs (electrified vehicles such as a hybrid and fuel cell), electric and green fuel technologies.

Masakazu Yoshimura, MD & CEO, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, told FE that instead of focusing only on electric cars, the carmaker will focus on hybrids, flex fuels, ethanol and every possible technology that takes it to net-zero. “Flex fuel vehicles mated with hybrid technology massively reduces carbon emissions compared to conventional cars,” he said.

Also read: India is Skoda’s third largest market in 2022, plans three new electric offerings by 2026

The range of technologies at the Toyota pavilion included the Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Camry Hybrid and Vellfire (hybrid electric vehicles), battery electric vehicles (the bZ4X), hydrogen-based vehicles like the Mirai FCEV and Corolla Cross H2 Concept, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and the Corolla Altis Flexi-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle.

It also displayed the Glanza E-CNG that has a fuel efficiency of 30.61 km/kg, and is Toyota’s most affordable offering for Indian customers, priced around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).