Five global, 75 Indian launches at Auto Expo starting today

The Auto Expo 2023, organised by the society of Indian automobile manufacturers (SIAM) and confederation of Indian industry, which kicks off from January 11, will see five global launches, and as many as 75 national launches and unveils.

Rajesh Menon, director general, Siam, told FE that even though some manufacturers have decided not to attend, the show is bigger than the 2020 edition in multiple ways.

“There is a larger number of overall industry participants compared to previous editions,” Menon said. “Around 80 industry stakeholders are participating at the Motor Show, including 46 vehicle manufacturers.”

The Auto Expo 2023 will have the largest-ever participation of start-ups who are into manufacturing of vehicles — and almost all of them are pure electric vehicle (EV) players in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler space. The show will also have the largest ever display of EVs both in the passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle space.

Menon added that even though there is a big EV showcase, the show will also have a special focus on ethanol powertrain for vehicles. “A separate ethanol pavilion will showcase technological developments in the ethanol value chain. Some vehicle manufacturers would display their working prototypes of flex-fuel vehicles, which can be run on ethanol blends varying from 20-85%.

These OEMs are TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle, Yamaha and Suzuki in the two-wheeler space, and Maruti Suzuki and Toyota in the four-wheeler space,” he said. “The spread of display of powertrain options (ethanol, electric, hydrogen, hybrid, LNG and CNG) would be much wider compared to previous editions.”

There will also be a super car pavilion (displaying high-end luxury vehicles) and a vintage car pavilion.