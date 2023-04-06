Etrio partners Kosher Climate to create carbon credit framework for electric three-wheelers

Hyderabad-headquartered electric vehicle manufacturer Etrio has inked a strategic partnership with Bengaluru-based renewable energy consultants and developers Kosher Climate, to collaborate for creating a carbon credit framework, which it claims is the first-of-its-kind mechanism designed for commercial electric three-wheelers.

This collaboration will help companies reduce greenhouse emissions and use tradable carbon credits to achieve the net zero goal. The framework follows the Verified Carbon Standard Methodology and will help companies gain economic and environmental benefits from fully electric and hybrid commercial fleet deployments, making them sustainable businesses.

Kalyan C Korimerla, MD & Co-promoter, Etrio said, “Tradable carbon credits will help our customers meet their sustainability goals and achieve substantial savings. At the same time, the monetisation of carbon credits creates an additional revenue inflow into the EV Industry. We believe a framework for tradable carbon credits is a sustainable growth model which augurs well economically and environmentally.”

Vamsi Krishna, MD, Kosher Climate, “Every industry, country, and stakeholder faces unique challenges in managing carbon neutrality goals and requires a bespoke carbon assessment framework to achieve its zero-emission goal. Etrio’s deep insights and experience in deploying EVs across different commercial use cases and various terrains in India has laid the foundation for creating an apt framework for commercial 3-wheeler EVs that was amiss in India and within the Indian context.”

Kosher Climate provides advisory support to companies, businesses, governments, multi-lateral agencies, and NGOs in achieving their net zero goals.