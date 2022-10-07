Erisha E Mobility launches range of L5 offerings and EV charging Stations 

Erisha E Mobility, an electric vehicle manufacturer announces the launch of E- Superior Electric Cargo Loader, E- Supreme Electric Delivery Van and E- Smart Electric Passenger vehicle three-wheeler auto in L5 category including EV Charging Stations.

The Electric Vehicles are priced as follows- E-Superior Cargo Loader at Rs 3.89 lakh, E Supreme Electric Delivery Van at Rs 4.09 lakh and E- Smart Electric Passenger vehicle at Rs 3.87 lakh (ex-showroom) and is equipped with a 51.2V Li-ion battery that the company claims to offers a range of 120-140 km on a single charge. The battery will be fully charged in 4-5 hours.

All these vehicles come with a standard 39-month warranty. Delivery of the E-auto is expected to begin in November 2022 and can be booked in advance with a token amount of Rs. 2100, online through the company website or at the dealers located across India.

The company has conceptualized and designed the electric vehicle in India for the Indian market, aligning #VocalforLocal with the need for last-mile connectivity. The company has also announced the launch of Electric Cargo 4-Wheeler 1.50 Mt, 2.50 Mt, and 3 Mt capacity by the end of the year and will reveal the launch date for 2 Wheelers in various ranges and electric buses.

Darshan Rana, Chairman and Managing Director, Rana Group, said, “We are targeting all different segments in the EV. Initially we are going to launch eight products under EV segment in Phase 1- Electric 3 Wheelers (L5 segment) – Passenger – HD and Compact, Cargo, Delivery Van and Electric AC chargers/ charging stations with rating 3.3KW, 7.2KW, 10KWand 14KW respectively.

Phase 2 will see the development of Commercial vehicles with capacity ranging from 1.5 tonne to 20 tonne.

Phase 3 will expand the company’s vision in production of Electric 2 Wheelers – Motorcycle and Scooters in slow as well as in high-speed domain.

Phase 4 will further strengthen the company’s position as solution provider for all EV segments by launching Electric buses in the 7m, 9m and 12m range. We are also committed to develop the eco system for electric charging stations pan India to support the Electric Vehicles,” reveals Rana.

The company is also planning to develop hydrogen fuel cells & Hydrogen combustion engines under collaboration with European partners. To achieve this ambitious transition, a charging infrastructure network that is accessible and robust is essential in India.