Drivezy sues Yamaha For allegedly embezzling its IP after dropping a merger deal

Vehicle-sharing start-up Drivezy has taken its investor Yamaha to court alleging that the Japanese vehicle manufacturer stole its private intellectual property after proposing a full buyout. Drivezy approached the Bengaluru Civil and Sessions Court in September alleging that Yamaha had proposed a cash infusion and a buyout at a valuation of $100 million but later refused to go ahead with the deal, said two sources aware of the start-up’s operations.

The first source said that Yamaha accessed Drivezy’s private and confidential data, including tech software stacks and contacts of business and franchisee partners to instead launch up a competing business in Karnataka. The development was first reported by start-up news site Entrackr on Wednesday.

“Drivezy was originally looking to raise a large Series B round in September 2019 and we almost arrived at a term sheet agreement with a large private equity investor. But Yamaha then offered a more favourable deal at that time, hence we took the deal from the Japanese MNC,” added the source.

Yamaha, however, insisted on due diligence prior to the term sheet, which Drivezy agreed to since it was in dire need of cash for expansion. “Yamaha’s board back in Japan wanted to do a direct investment through its motor vehicle arm rather than its registered venture capital arm and they agreed to an investment of $15 million.

Drivezy then decided to go ahead with the deal and hired one of the big four auditing firms to certify its books and the asking valuation of $100 million,” the source added. The calls and mails to Yamaha seeking comments on the issue went unanswered till the time of going to press.

Prior to the signing of this deal, Drivezy was one of the most funded start-ups in the mobility space in the country alongside other names liek Zoomcar, Bounce, Yulu, Revv, and others. In late 2019, Drivezy had a large vehicle rental fleet of more than 15,000 bikes and around 3,000 cars on its platform. The company also crossed a monthly gross merchandise volume (GMV) of $4 million (about Rs 27 crore) on July 2019, and the majority of cars were leased on the franchisee model with operations in over 21 cities prior to the pandemic.

Although Drivezy had a peer-to-peer sharing model, it had cracked better unit economics with hundreds of franchisee partners it worked with in many cities. Under the franchisee deal, the franchise partners would lease multiple vehicles to Drivezy on commission, while the start-up also offered credit to partners for purchasing vehicles.

“During the due diligence stage, Yamaha had access to the contacts of this franchisee partners, individual customers who shared vehicle with Drivezy and the start-up’s own proprietary vehicle tracking and software dashboard for car and bike owners,” stated the sources mentioned earlier.

However, after Covid hit, Yamaha altered the deal into a merger offer where it offered up to $35 million for acquiring Drivezy’s India operations (DRIVEZY INDIA TRAVELS) which owned the assets on the ground. The Japanese manufacturer then went on to set up a new entity MOTO BUSINESS SERVICE INDIA (MBSI) to initiate the acquisition, according to the case document seen by FE.

“But the impact of Covid on mobility businesses was very bleak, and Drivezy had to hive off a large portion of its vehicle assets to pay off debts which amounted to Rs 100 crore and above. However, the start-up managed to pay more than 80% of the outstanding debt to franchisees, and other individual vehicle owners by early 2021,” the source aware of Drivezy’s operations added.

The suit further alleged that Yamaha’s proposed merger with Drivezy along with MBSI was called off by May 2022 “with a confusing email”. The source quoted earlier said that Yamaha India officials then began poaching Drivezy’s own employees and even began contacting franchisee partners to acquire their assets without the start-up’s knowledge. “Drivezy came to learn that MBSI unit also purchased a separate car rental license in the state of Bengaluru intending to operate a vehicle rental platform of its own,” the source mentioned.

The suit before the Bengaluru civil court further named various Japanese employees of Yamaha’s main unit and has additionally sought an injunction against MBSI and other entities of Yamaha India from launching a car rental business in the country. The Bengaluru sessions court has already admitted the legal suit and issued a summons to Yamaha and set the next date of hearing for November 14th, 2022.

“The Plaintiffs (Drivezy) are constrained to file the present suit on account of the various illegalities committed by the Defendants (Yamaha) seeking the reliefs, inter alia for declaration, permanent injunction and rendition of accounts,” the legal suit added.

Co-founded in 2015 by Ashwarya Singh, Abhishek Mahajan, Hemant Sah, Vasant Verma and Amit Sahu, Drivezy (formerly JustRide) has to date raised equity investments of $149 million. Investors of the Y Combinator-backed firm include Das Capital, Axan Partners, Any Pay, Kima Ventures and IT-Farm.