Delhi tops list for most forgetful cities, phone, laptop bag and wallet most items forgotten says Uber India

Ride-hailing platform Uber has released the 2023 edition of its Lost and Found Index, which provides a snapshot of the most frequently forgotten items, most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the year when Uber users tend to be most forgetful.

The national capital, Delhi has bagged the title of the most forgetful city in the country, ending Mumbai’s two-year run at the top. Hyderabad made an entry into the top 4 most forgetful cities for the first time, while 2019’s most forgetful city, Bengaluru, made a comeback, being the 4th most forgetful city.

The data is compiled by Uber’s Lost and Found Index, which aims to educate riders in a fun yet informative manner about in-app options available to them at the tap of a button, in case they lose or forget something during their trip.

In terms of objects, phones, followed by bags, wallets, and clothing was the top list of items left in Uber vehicles in India. The data also found that among the unique things forgotten by users in India include brooms, college admit cards, and their kid’s stroller. A rider forgot their walking stick, and another forgot nothing short of a big screen television during their ride.

Nitish Bhushan, Director, Central Operations, Uber said, “We’ve all been there: that moment of panic when you first realise you’ve misplaced an important, or even sentimental, personal item. This annual survey is a fun and informative way of reminding our riders how easy it is to raise a retrieval request for a lost item in-app, and with a busy summer travel season on the anvil, we thought it was a good time for a quick refresher.”