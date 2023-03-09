DaaS to grow into a multi-billion dollar industry: Moonshot co-founder

How does Moonshot’s DaaS enable brands increase their reach and visibility in the market?

Moonshot Distribution System is an Omni-channel DaaS (Distribution as a Service) platform offering emerging, regional, and established D2C brands access to general trade, modern trade, HORECA (hotels, restaurants, catering services), institutions, e-commerce and quick commerce via its tech-enabled plug and play solution and distribution network. Additionally, Moonshot helps selected International brands foray into the Indian market.

Moonshot is building the largest real-time data-gathering tech engine and feedback loop that will help brands scale up across multiple channels pan-India.

Have you raised any investments so far?

Moonshot is backed by MM Agrawal Group (MMG India), which is a multimillion-dollar conglomerate and is funded by their internal accruals.

How does Moonshot’s DaaS help brands scale online and offline?

Moonshot’s DaaS platform helps brands scale both online and offline via its extensive range of services. Each brand goes through a rigorous R&D, analysis and market feedback phase with insights from our expansive distribution network. Based on this, we strategize for our brands besides providing them a host of support services such as packaging design, listing assistance etc. at the launch phase. We provide further strategic inputs post launch along with services such as in store advertising, performance marketing and even more traditional solutions such as out of home advertising to increase customer off-take across all offline and online channels to profitably scale the brand.



How is Moonshot enabling brands to scaleup distribution across channels?

For our partner brands, we provide complete on-ground sales support including warehousing, internal logistics, schemes and promotions, claims, credit management etc. for offline channels along with a host of services to scale across online channels. With this, we ensure that the brand can focus on manufacturing, improvements on existing products and new product innovations to enhance the customer experience. Our solution is highly advantageous to brands as setting up a distribution network is extremely expensive and requires a high level of expertise and experience. We are leveraging MMG India’s vast network and experience in this field.



What is your customer base?

Our current customer base is brands from the Food & Beverage category. Currently, our distribution operations are spread across north India – Delhi(NCR) Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan. By March end, we plan to strengthen our current distribution network across north India and add new categories like personal care and home care. We’ll be covering pan-India by the end of the year. We are also in advanced talks to acquire a couple of brands and help some renowned international brands to foray into India.



What is your revenue model?

We offer “geographical expansion at zero fixed costs” to the brands that we have on-board. We charge a commission only on the sales we get for the brand.



What about your net profit/ revenue generated?

As a company, our revenue is growing at a rate of 100% month-on-month.



What are your future funding plans?

The company expects to raise funds by the end of 2023 as the industry we are disrupting is highly capital intensive.



Do you think a uniform set of rules governing the warehousing sector is required to cap revenue leakages?

We commend the government on the National Logistics Policy e-Handbook that collates existing warehousing standards and global best practices. It has set up processes to ensure safe and secure storage of goods along with rigorous checklists to ensure the same during transportation for storage and fulfilment through our own as well as our partner warehouses.

Do DaaS platforms bridge the rural urban divide?

DaaS ensures availability of quality products across both rural and urban markets. In our case, our partner brands provide stock keeping units (SKUs) tailor made for both rural and urban markets. It is based on their individual preferences and, in some cases, even creating similar products across different price points and weight without compromising on quality.



What is next?

We are extremely optimistic about DaaS as it has potential to grow into a multi-billion dollar business and we aim to be its pioneers. We believe a distribution-focused strategy is going to be a must-have for brands to grow in the future and thrive. Our tech-enabled plug-and-play model provides them with the solution they need for this to happen.