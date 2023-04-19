Continental hosts 2nd edition of Fiction2Science hackathon in Bengaluru

German technology major Continental hosted the 2nd edition of the #Fiction2Science student Hackathon in Bengaluru, India, as part of its initiative to build an innovative ecosystem.

The event saw participation from over 50 universities across India, submitting more than 130 ideas on the fundamentals of CASE – Connected, Automotive, Shared, and Electrified.

Out of these, 10 teams were shortlisted to be part of the finale. The finalists underwent activities such as building a working model of a car on the fundamentals of CASE, competing on a racetrack with obstacles, and finally pitching the mobility solution idea.

The team from Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management showcased their idea of Smart Vehicle Health Management using IoT and emerged as the winner of the hackathon. They were awarded Rs 1 lakh in prize money and received a job offer to work with Continental.

Latha Chembrakalam, Head of Technical Centre India, Continental Automotive added, “At Continental, we believe in the power of student and industry collaboration. Hence, we are often taking opportunities to connect with university students in various forms ranging from funded research projects, seminars, internships, and hackathons. Our flagship event #Fiction2Science is designed in a way that students are motivated to apply their learnings in a practical sense with contemporary industry standards. The best participants are even given opportunities in form of job or internship offers. We will continue our quest to build a strong student-industry ecosystem.”

The #Fiction2Science is the flagship hackathon event at Continental, aimed at connecting with universities in India to generate new ideas, fund research topics, and facilitate recruitment opportunities. The event begins with idea submission and shortlisting of top ones followed by a grand finale at Continental‘s Tech Centre India, where the students undergo day-long competitions and idea pitching. #Fiction2Science opens opportunities for universities across India to participate in the hackathon event.