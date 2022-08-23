Castrol to supply BYD advanced EV fluids for Han its flagship model

Castrol and BYD, one of China’s largest manufacturers of electric vehicles have signed a new three-year strategic collaboration agreement. Under the partnership, BYD will use Castrol ON advanced EV fluids in their growing range of electric vehicles in China. The agreement follows existing first-fill and service-fill supply arrangements that commenced last year.

As per the understanding and based on testing, BYD (China) will officially recommend the use of Castrol ON EV Transmission Fluid within its Han luxury flagship car. The mid-size electric sedan, which has a driving range of up to 605km, is one of the most popular plug-in cars in China, with over 1,50,000 units sold since its launch in 2020. The partners will also undertake joint marketing activities to highlight the benefits of Castrol ON products in China, the largest EV market in the world.

BYD will also promote Castrol ON products on its online stores, aftersales centres and across its dealer network in China. Both companies will use co-branded assets to market the products in a series of service campaigns designed to inform car owners about the benefits of using EV-specific lubricants. BYD was also the first global automaker to launch Castrol ON EV products across its aftersales operations in January 2021.

The cooperation agreement will also see BYD (China) promote the use of Castrol ON EV Transmission Fluid by the brand’s New Energy Vehicle (NEV) racing team competing in the China Rally Championship (CRC).

Mike Zhang, VP, Castrol China said, “Castrol and BYD have a long-standing relationship, and this is an important milestone in the development of Castrol’s new energy business in China. This strategic cooperation with BYD will help us pursue EV opportunities in both first-fill and service-fill, underpinning Castrol’s leading position in the China EV market.”

Sumeet Wadhwa, Electric Vehicle and Growth Unit Marketing Director, Castrol said, “This strategic collaboration agreement is an important milestone in the deployment of our advanced range of Castrol ON EV fluids. As the world continues to transition towards electric mobility and a sustainable future, it’s essential automakers such as BYD and their customers have access to high-quality fluids that enhance the performance and durability of their EVs.”

Zikai Gao, MD, BYD Global After-sales Division said, “BYD was the first to introduce Castrol ON EV Fluids for the after-service business in January 2021 and we now officially recommend the use of Castrol ON EV Transmission Fluid for our luxury flagship sedan, Han. As we announce the end of production of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, we believe this partnership with Castrol will go towards helping us accelerate EV adoption across the world.”

The Castrol ON range includes EV Transmission Fluids, EV Thermal Fluids and EV Greases that is said to help with the mainstream adoption of EVs by helping them go further, charge faster and last longer. Advanced EV Transmission Fluids deliver enhanced protection of the drivetrain and improves efficiency. The Castrol EV Thermal Fluids help keep batteries cooler, even in extreme conditions, and enables ultra-fast charging; while its EV Greases play a vital role in maintaining optimum efficiency and extending the life of vehicle components.