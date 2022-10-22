Car technology Explained: What are e-power, e-force and hybrid by Nissan?

This week, Nissan said it will introduce three car technologies to the Indian market: e-power, e-force and hybrid, via the three cars it plans to launch in India next year. What are these technologies, and why does e-power stand out?

E-power: Available in the Qashqai and the X-Trail, you can call it hybrid reimagined. The Qashqai e-power, for example, has a high-output battery, 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, a power generator, inverter and 140 kW electric motor of similar size and power output as found in Nissan’s electric cars.

The petrol engine generates electricity, which can be transmitted via the inverter to the battery pack, the electric motor, or both, based on the driving scenario. What sets this powertrain apart is that the electric motor is the sole source of power for the wheels, so its response is instant and linear, just like in an electric car (but without the need to recharge).

Also, because the engine is generating only electricity, it can always run within its optimal range and best compression ratio, leading to superior fuel efficiency and lower carbon dioxide emissions compared with a traditional internal combustion engine.Along with the refined driving experience, the e-power technology also leads to reduced engine noise.

E-force: Written as e-4orce, it’s an electric-drive four-wheel-control technology that integrates electric drive with 4WD, and this gives even regular cars acceleration, cornering and braking performance on par with the sports cars.

Hybrid: Available in the Juke crossover SUV, the hybrid gives EV-curious customer an introduction to electrification. It’s available in two options: A multi-modal powertrain and smart gearbox that offer drivers pure-electric power, or a combination of combustion engine and electric motor. Nissan claims the Juke has an intelligent drive system that is tuned to maximise the amount of time the car spends in the EV mode.

The X-Trail will be launched first (likely early next year), followed by the Qashqai and then the Juke.