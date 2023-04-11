Brakes India opens 100th Qik Brake Service centre

Brakes India, a leading supplier of braking systems in India and a global supplier of ferrous castings, for passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles and tractors has inaugurated its 100th Qik Brake Service centre in Pune, Maharashtra.

The company started the concept as a collaboration with authorised tyre dealers to offer customers free brake diagnostic service to make them aware of braking issues in their vehicle in 2018. At QBS, trained brake technicians examine braking parts in front of customers and replace brake pads, brake disc, brake-lined shoe and brake fluid as necessary.

Badri Vijayaraghavan, Executive Director, Brakes India said, “Customer safety is vital. Braking being a safety critical component, it becomes imperative for the Brake system to work properly. Qik Brake Service is a unique initiative by Brakes India for enabling quick brake diagnostics and replacement to customers. The first QBS centre was launched in 2018 at Chennai. With overwhelming response, QBS has now expanded its network across 62 cities.”

At present, QBS is available across 19 Indian states with 27 service centres in North, 34 in South, 33 in West, and 6 in East.