Automovill partners with Midgard Electric to install EV charging stations

Midgard Electric will be a charging partner at Automovill’s outlets across 20 cities and will help develop a healthy network of charging stations.

Witnessing the rising rate of EV adoption, Automovill has entered into an exclusive partnership with Midgard Electric. Through this association, Automovill be able to use its existing network of service centres as a charging station for EV owners. Midgard Electric will provide the charging infrastructure across the company’s 500 plus outlets.

The plan is to roll out the new charging stations across the Automovill network in India in Phase 1. In Phase 2, these will also be planted in gated communities, parking stations, malls, and other locations. Automovill currently has service centres in cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ranchi, Patna, Lucknow, and Guwahati. Utilising these existing facilities will allow them to plant roughly 500 charging stations.

In an effort to make the entire experience more accessible and intuitive, the brand is digitizing the process. Users looking for a charging station can use the Automovill smartphone app to locate one, depending on the type of connector they have. The company has enabled most of their charging stations to have both Level 1 and Level 2 charging, meeting Bharat AC 001 and DC 001 requirements.

“We understand that e Mobility is the future and given the fact that we aim at meeting all the rising demands in the auto service industry it is the need of the hour to gradually become EV supportive. The association with Midgard is one of those very crucial steps and in sync with our vision. Simultaneously, we will be able to play a bigger role in adding to the establishment of wider charging infrastructure in the country,” said Ramana Sambu, Co-founder & CBO, Automovill.

“Midgard Electric is very much delighted to have an association with Automovill and we believe that the automotive industry is getting a phase shift towards electric mobility and the ecosystem needs to be strengthened with adequate charging infrastructure for the entire value chain. We will be seeing an exponential increase in the electric vehicle demand in the coming years and are creating EV charging infrastructure at a larger scale in the country to accommodate the electric vehicles through our strategic association.” said Sabari V, CEO & Director of Midgard Electric