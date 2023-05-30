Automovill opens new workshop in Kolkata, plans 10 more across India

Bengaluru-based full-stack mobility solution provider Automovill has opened its latest workshop in Kolkata, which it says provides an array of value-added services to cater to the growing needs of customers in the region.

As the landscape of online players in the aftersales ecosystem evolves, Automovill says it recognises the importance of establishing centralised hubs in every city. The new facility is spread across 10,000 square feet with 8 bays and state-of-the-art equipment, which will serve as a model for its future expansion plans.

The company says it plans to add 10 more workshops across India. With a keen focus on electric vehicle (EV) fleet maintenance and insurance claim facilitation/renewal, the workshop offers charging infrastructure to ensure vehicles are charged while repairs are carried out or awaiting insurance approval. Additionally, it also provides a centralised claim-handling facility, meeting the demands of businesses in the city.

Mridu Mahendra Das, Co-Founder & CEO, of Automovill said, “While we have established workshops before, this endeavour surpasses anything we’ve undertaken in terms of scale and magnitude. It promises not only increased profitability and additional revenue but also the reinforcement of valuable partnerships with B2B enterprises and insurance claim providers.”

It says the workshop in Kolkata will serve far beyond its immediate surroundings, reaching out to the neighbouring areas within a 5-kilometre radius..

Automovill has set ambitious targets following the launch of the workshop. In the first month alone, the company aims to serve over 100 B2C retail customers, handle more than 150 commercial EVs, and provide services to 25 insurance vehicles.