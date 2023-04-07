ATMA elects new Chairman and Vice-Chairman

The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA) has announced changes in its management structure. The association has elected Anshuman Singhania, MD, JK Tyre & Industries as the new Chairman and Arnab Banerjee, MD & CEO of CEAT as the Vice-Chairman respectively.

Singhania is a graduate from Oxford Brookes University, UK and an alumnus of London Business School. He started his career from the shopfloor as an apprentice and has held several positions in planning, production, product development, quality control, stores & purchase, finance as well as sales & marketing. He is said to be a techno-savvy person, who has played a key role in implementing the latest technologies in the manufacturing process at JK Tyre.

On the other hand, Banerjee joined CEAT in 2005 as the VP-Sales and Marketing. He has shouldered several responsibilities and has been the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at CEAT since 2018 prior to taking over his current role. He is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, IIM Kolkata and IIT Kharagpur.

Founded in 1975, ATMA is amongst the most active national industry bodies in the country representing Rs 75,000 crore ($9.5 billion) automotive tyre industry. It compromises of eight large tyre companies with a mix of Indian and International tyre majors and represents over 90 percent of production of tyres in the country. Apollo Tyres, Bridgestone India, Ceat, Continental India, Goodyear India, JK Tyre & Industries, MRF and TVS Tyres are the members of the industry body.