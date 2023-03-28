Atal Incubation Centre, Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum to incubate 25 startups in FY2024

Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) – Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum, a leading incubation and investment platform, supported by the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Ministry of MSME, and Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India, has announced a call for applications for its incubation program. For FY2024, it aims to incubate 25 start-ups across segments.

The program is designed to support early-stage startups, entrepreneurs, and innovators in achieving their goals. The incubation program aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurial spirit while creating a supportive ecosystem for start-ups and entrepreneurs in India.

Till date, AIC Pinnacle claims to have incubated more than 60 startups in both pre-and incubation stages. Also, in FY23, AIC-Pinnacle disbursed Rs 1.5 crore under various schemes.

The program will provide participants with various benefits, including access to mentorship, resources, networking opportunities, and funding. Participants will work alongside experienced mentors and industry experts, who will provide guidance and support in various aspects of their startups, including marketing, product development and fundraising among others. The incubation program is open to startups, entrepreneurs, and innovators working in various sectors, including technology, healthcare, finance, and more.

Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder, AIC-Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum, and Chairman of Pinnacle Industries & EKA Mobility said, “At AIC -Pinnacle we strongly believe that social entrepreneurship and innovation together are the ideal catalysers of unparalleled development. We are dedicated to supporting the growth and success of startups, and our program provides access to valuable resources and expertise that can help turn innovative ideas into successful businesses. Our efficient team will help early-stage startups with a range of services and support, including prototype development, product trials, outreach activities, legal compliance, IP support, market-entry, commercialisation, scaling up, and much more.”

Under various schemes, AIC-Pinnacle provides grants, entrepreneur-in-residence support, scale-up funds, seed support, mentoring, maker & office space, legal & IP support and investor network support among others.